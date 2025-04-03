Leigh-Anne Pinnock is devastated after losing both of her dogs within weeks of each other.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is devastated after losing both of her dogs within weeks of each other

The 32-year-old singer, best known as a member of Little Mix, shared online her pug, Harvey, had died following a battle with cancer, while her American Bully, Kryo, required emergency surgery but did not survive the operation.

Harvey died before Leigh-Anne’s holiday to Brazil last month, with Kryo passing shortly afterward.

Leigh-Anne said online Harvey died shortly before she travelled to Brazil in March.

She said he had cancer that "spread rapidly" and that after trying "everything" she "had to put him down," which she described as "traumatic".

The Brit Award winner went on to share that Kyro "wasn't feeling well" last week after swallowing "something plastic". She said that he had surgery to remove it and was "all good," but added that his wound "broke down" the following day.

The singer, married to footballer Andre Gray, had previously faced criticism for owning Kryo, whose ears had been cropped – a procedure banned in the UK is carried out to make certain breeds appear more intimidating.

Kryo was bought as a gift by Andre, 32, from breeder Simon Davis, who was later convicted for illegally cropping puppies’ ears with razor blades and selling them for up to £7,000 through his business, Lions Lair.

At the time, Andre defended the couple’s decision, stating they had not requested the procedure and did not support it.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, dog behaviourist Debbie Connolly said: “It is irresponsible of these celebrities.”

Earlier this year, Leigh-Anne announced she had adopted a stray Cane Corso puppy, which had been abandoned and left tied to a post.

In a TikTok video, she explained the dog had no microchip and attempts to locate its previous owners were unsuccessful.

She revealed she had been hesitant at first, saying: “I was sceptical at first because you don’t know what he’s been through or what he’s come from. But he’s just a puppy who needs love.”

She added: “And my goodness, he’s just an absolute dream.”

Leigh-Anne later introduced the dog to her followers, writing online: “Meet Louis.”

Fans praised her for taking the dog in, with one commenting online: “Imagine going from horrible owners to being adopted by an international superstar!”

Another added: “What a beautiful dog! At least he’s got a new loving home now.”

Leigh-Anne responded simply: “Forever.”