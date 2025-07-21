Leigh-Anne Pinnock wants a Little Mix reunion to be "impactful".

Leigh-Anne Pinnock thinks Little Mix should put their reunion plans on hold for the time being

The 33-year-old pop star is currently focused on her solo career after the girl group went on hiatus in 2022 and believes that she and bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards should wait a while before getting back together.

Speaking on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Monday (21.07.25), Leigh-Anne said: "We cannot do this (get back together) for a little while because otherwise it wouldn't be as impactful. Let's enjoy solo man but I do feel that people miss Little Mix.

"What we could do is we could still do our solo stuff, do a little Blackpink, that would be kind of iconic. Or do a show where we all perform our solo stuff, that would be sick."

Leigh-Anne revealed that she would be keen to see British R+B group Honeyz reunite as she loved performing their songs when she was performing in talent shows as a youngster.

Asked which band she wants to get back together, she said: "I used to sing Honeyz for talent shows when I was younger so the Honeyz."

Leigh-Anne has three-year-old twin daughters, whose names she has not made public, with her footballer husband Andre Gray and explained that she has already joined the parents WhatsApp group in preparation for the pair starting school.

The Been a Minute singer said: "The WhatsApp group is already popping off and I'm getting overwhelmed but for them I want to be quite involved and meet the parents and all of that!"

Leigh-Anne previously revealed that she and her Little Mix bandmates considered scrapping their hiatus after enjoying themselves on the Confetti tour but ultimately feels that the trio made the right decision as they concentrate on their solo material.

She said: "The three of us have this genuine sisterhood, and no one else will ever get it.

"In fact, that last tour was so beautiful that there were times when we asked if we should just carry on as Little Mix because it felt so good. I don’t think it would have worked at that point in our lives, though."

The Don't Say Love hitmaker was scared about going solo at first but feels that she has proven that she is up to the task of being a standalone artist.

She said: "I believe in my talent. I believe in myself and also, I just love to sing. There’s plenty of things I could do. But I know music is where I’m supposed to be. I’m excited to see where it’s going to take me next."