Lena Dunham tells "the truth and nothing but the truth" in her upcoming memoir.

Lena Dunham has written a new memoir

The 39-year-old actress plans to release Famesick in April 2026, and Lena has offered an insight into how she approached the project.

The actress - who has been working on Famesick for the last seven years - told People: "It took a long time to have the perspective to tell this story with honesty, humility and the appropriate dose of humour.

"I have been supported at every step of the way by my longtime editor, who encouraged me to tell the truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God."

In the book, Lena explores how her health collided with her rise to fame as the creator of Girls, the award-winning HBO series.

Meanwhile, Lena recently claimed that she enjoyed a creative reawakening after moving to London.

The actress was born and raised in New York City, but Lena's decision to move to London and marry Luis Felber has reignited her creative spark.

The Girls creator - who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Soho - told Variety: "In my 20s, I had never had anything even resembling writer’s block. I didn’t even know what it was. But post-Girls, I felt run-down and unsure of what I wanted to make. And then one day, I just woke up to a real creative fervour."

Despite this, Lena admits that she can feel like an outsider on the London social scene.

She said: "I tend to ask lots of questions, and if someone is open to hugging, I will usually hug them — and sometimes I have trouble modulating the volume of my voice. All of those things, people seem to almost find suspicious."

Lena shot to international stardom on the back of Girls, and the actress admitted that she wasn't ready to cope with the pressures of fame and success.

She explained: "When fame came, I felt like, ‘I have to play this out,’ because attention on the thing you make is going to let you make more.

"I just was very unguarded. I didn’t understand the difference between journalists and friends, between public and private, what you keep for yourself, what you share. There was so much that I didn’t get."