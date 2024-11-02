Lenny Kravitz is said to have no hard feelings towards Channing Tatum.

The rocker, 60, recently teased plans his actress daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, and actor Channing, 44, could be set to marry – but the couple split last week almost exactly a year after they got engaged.

A source has now told Page Six about the musician’s outlook on the split: “He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy.”

The insider added Lenny and Channing had grown “really close” over the past few years, with the source saying the actor “felt a strong bond with Lenny as well” and stating “the feeling was mutual on Lenny’s end”.

Zoë and Channing are said to have “been in touch” since their break-up, with a separate source telling Page Six: “There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë.

“They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways.

“(They) handled the breakup very maturely (after) they came to a mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners.”

Since the pair split, a second source has said Zoë has stayed upbeat as she “has a lot on her mind” with her career.

Zoë was also reportedly in high spirits at a Halloween party in the wake of her break-up from Channing.

Despite Zoë and Channing’s split, a separate source told UsWeekly there was a chance the couple’s romance could be reignited by them working together on their next project.

The former couple are set to start filming the upcoming ‘Alpha Gang’ in spring 2025 and the insider said: “Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together.

“They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. “Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them.”