Leona Lewis is "heartbroken" following the death of her pet chihuahua Forrest.

The 39-year-old pop star has admitted she's been left devastated after the loss of her "best friend" - which comes just two years after her beloved Doberman Zion passed away - and she's struggling to deal with the grief.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I don’t really know where to begin … I’m heartbroken. I had to say goodbye to my little Forrest, my best friend through so many phases of my life."

Leona went on to confess she's found it difficult to talk about the death of Zion over the last two years and she's now plunged back into grief again.

She added: "I had only just gotten to the point of being able to talk about the loss of Zion, my beautiful Doberman who passed away two years ago.

"It was only two weeks after the birth of [daughter] Carmel so it was very difficult to process the pain of losing him at that point."

She went on to add of her dogs: "Forrest and Zion were two of the most precious gifts and I’m so grateful for each day I got to spend with them.

"My studio companions, my protectors from squirrels, my snuggle buddies, my baby boys.

"Life will never be the same without you but I still feel you around me and I know you are with each other laying by a window in that little bit of sunlight you both loved so much. Forever grateful I got to be your earth mama and thank you for opening up my heart with your love."

The 'Bleeding Love' star is a vocal animal lover and has been a longtime supporter of Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Essex, England and she previously opened up about supporting the work of rescue charities.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "The unconditional love that an animal brings is so incredibly special. We have an important responsibility to keep them safe, healthy and loved always.

"My own animal family are the loves of my life and caring for them in the right way is so important to me."