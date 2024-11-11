Leonardo DiCaprio threw a star-studded party with free-flowing Champagne to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The 'Titanic' star - who marks the milestone on Monday (11.11.24) - hosted a glitzy bash at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday (09.11.24) night with pals including Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Steven Spielberg, Jamie Foxx, Robin Thicke, Mark Ruffalo, Tobey Maguire and Paris Hilton all in attendance.

A source told New York Post column Page Six: "The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu".

The fancy dinner was followed by a party with singer/record producer Anderson .Paak and DJ Meel both taking turns on the decks while a special cake and Telmont Champagne was served throughout the night.

An insider told PEOPLE.com: "[Leonardo] had a family and friends dinner first, and then after was the big party ... He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night."

Benicio del Toro, model Cara Delevigne, director Todd Phillips, rapper Tyga, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell and actor Emile Hirsch were also said to be among the guests.

The source added to PEOPLE: "[Brad Pitt] was in the front patio of the party the entire night. He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone ...

"Jamie [Foxx] was holding court in one part of the party, and [director] Todd [Phillips] was holding court in another ... A lot of Leo’s old school friends were there, a lot of producers and directors."

PageSix reports the party was kept private with guests being asked to cover the cameras on their phones with stickers from exclusive Hollywood members club San Vicente Bungalows.

Before turning 50, Leonardo previously admitted he had one goal to achieve before hitting the milstone.

In an interview which aired on 'Good Morning America' last year, he explained: "You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie."