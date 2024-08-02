Kendall Jenner doesn't "let a lot people in".

Kendall Jenner has confessed to being guarded

The 28-year-old model has admitted to being very selective about who she chooses to befriend.

The brunette beauty said on Emma Chamberlain's 'Anything Goes' podcast: "I don't really let a lot people in - especially now. But I never really have since I was young. It's kind of always been part of my nature.

"For me, it's an energy thing."

Kendall has been open about her anxiety struggles in recent times, and the model has now revealed how she copes with the issue.

She shared: "For a long time, I thought it was, 'Do the meditation!' ... which, I believe in meditation, I believe that it is very helpful. 'Do the meditation, do the actual real things'. Sometimes I think it's as simple as ... managing what can cause it, knowing what can cause it and trying to find your boundaries with it."

Meanwhile, Kendall has admitted that she's relished the challenge of running her own business.

The model has enjoyed significant success with her 818 Tequila brand, and Kendall has enjoyed the responsibility of driving the company forwards.

Kendall - who launched the company in 2021 - told Forbes: "With modelling, I was a part of someone else's vision.

"I was their character and whoever they wanted me to be at that moment. The shift into being a founder and owning my own business was a really cool way of getting to know myself again."

Kendall leans on Kris Jenner, her mom, for business advice. However, she admits that the lines can sometimes be blurred in their relationship.

Kendall explained: "Obviously, my mom is my mom, but she’s also my manager.

"We have moments, when we’re talking on the phone, and we’re talking about business, maybe having a heated conversation about something, and then all of a sudden, she’s like ‘OK I love you how are you feeling today?’ and I’m like ‘Oh my god, yeah you’re my mom, too!'"