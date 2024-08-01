LeToya Luckett is married.

LeToya Luckett tied the knot over the weekend

The 43-year-old singer - who rose to fame in the 90s as part of Destiny's Child - married entrepreneur Taleo Coles in a "chic, classic" ceremony in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

Speaking to PEOPLE, LeToya shared: "Marriage was something we both wanted.

"It means everything to have a partner who loves me and my kids deeply. This love feels like rest."

The loved-up duo got engaged in March, and they were joined by hundreds of their closest family and friends on their big day.

LeToya - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - explained: "We started out with a guest count of 70 and that changed once we decided to wed in my hometown of Houston.

"We also knew with Taleo being the first grandchild of his family to get married, it would be tough to keep it at that number. While increasing the number, we still wanted it to feel intimate and cosy and I think we accomplished that with the layout and decor."

LeToya walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Alonuko Bridal, and the singer explained why she was so determined to work with the brand.

She shared: "I wanted to incorporate some black girl bridal magic, so I went with two black female designers for both my wedding dress and reception dresses."

LeToya thought the entire day was "magical" and she loved every moment of it.

The 'Torn' hitmaker said: "I still can’t believe how peaceful the day was.

"Everything just flowed for the most part. This wedding was magical. You could feel genuine love in that room.”

What's more, LeToya admitted that her wedding day exceeded her own expectations.

She said: "It was better than we ever could’ve imagined. A dream come true!"