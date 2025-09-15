Liam Gallagher is "absolutely devastated" by the death of boxer Ricky Hatton.

Liam Gallagher has paid tribute to Ricky Hatton

The sports star passed away on Sunday (14.09.25) at the age of 46 and the news has left his famous friends and fans reeling and now Oasis star Liam - who was friends with Ricky for years - has broken three months of social media silence to share his sadness over the loss.

In a post on X, Liam wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON it was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x."

Ricky - whose boxing nickname was The Hitman - was a longtime Oasis fan and he became friends with Liam and his brother Noel over the years, even enlisting the pair to carry his belts and walk him into the ring for his 2008 bout with Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas.

The sports star went to the band's Oasis Live '25 reunion tour over the summer attending dates in Cardiff, Manchester and Dublin, even sharing a picture of himself posing for a snap with Noel.

Hatton previously said of his love for the band: "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a boxing world champion, support [UK soccer team] Man City and listen to Oasis.

"But I became a four-time world champion in two weight classes, ended up boxing at the Etihad Stadium in front of 55,000 people, and became mates with Noel and Liam Gallagher over the years."

As as well as being a huge Oasis fan, Ricky also followed the same soccer team as the Gallagher brothers - Manchester City - and the team released a statement on Sunday after news of the boxer's death broke.

The statement read: "Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.

"Ricky was one of City's most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.

"Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Hatton hadn't fought professionally since 2012, but his death came as he was training for a return to the ring with an exhibition bout against Eisa Al Dah scheduled to take place in Dubai in December.