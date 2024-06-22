Liam Gallagher is facing objections from his neighbours over his plan to install a pool and high-security wall and gates at his mansion.

Liam Gallagher is facing objections from his neighbours over his plan to install a pool and high-security wall and gates at his mansion

The former Oasis singer, 51, applied for planning permission to build the additions for his £4 million mock Tudor home in London.

But the Highgate Society has said the rocker’s plans will “create a most unfortunate precedent”.

A submission from the group seen by The Sun added the work may mean they could be “seriously affected by any ground water diversion”.

Along with his wall, Liam wants a 6ft-high hedge to be planted at the 19th Century pad to help keep out intruders and spies.

Liam’s planning agent was quoted by the Daily Mail saying: “The existing entrance gates and walls of the property do not provide the necessary privacy or security for the family.”

The singer’s application added: “It’s important to note that many nearby properties feature swimming pools in varying shapes and sizes.”

An existing sunken patio will also be extended at the property, according to the Mail.

Liam bought the home in 2019, giving the singer and his manager fiancée Debbie Gwyther more room for entertaining.

Liam is currently on his ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour to mark 30 years since the release of Oasis’ debut album of the same name.

Despite his older brother’s denials, he has dropped repeated hints he and sibling Noel Gallagher, 57, are set to reunite for a mega-money Oasis reunion tour.

He also recently suggested he could go on another tour in 2025 to mark the anniversary of Oasis’ second album ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’