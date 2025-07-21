Liam Gallagher has lashed out at Coldplay over the band’s infamous live kiss-cam moment.

Liam Gallagher has lashed out at Coldplay over the band’s now infamous live kiss-cam moment

The 52-year-old, who is back on the road with Oasis, hit out at the incident on stage amid the continuing fallout from a Coldplay concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium last week, which saw frontman Chris Martin joke about a couple caught on camera cuddling — who were later identified as Andy Byron, 50, and Kristin Cabot, both executives at software firm Astronomer, and who are reportedly both married to other people and live at different addresses from their respective spouses.

Liam made it clear that Oasis fans need not fear the spotlight at his gigs, following global backlash over the pair’s alleged fling.

He told the crowd at Heaton Park in Manchester on Sunday (20.07.25) night: “Right then, do we have any love birds in the house?

“Don’t worry – we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f****** camera s***.

“This one’s for the love birds anyway.

“Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with — or tingly with, fingingly with.

“None of our f****** business.”

The incident at the Coldplay concert drew widespread attention after Chris Martin’s stage camera landed on Byron and Cabot, who appeared stunned.

Chris said: “Oh, look at these two – either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip rapidly gained traction online, viewed over 120 million times.

Following the incident, Astronomer has confirmed Byron’s resignation, stating: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

Grace – the concertgoer who filmed and posted the clip – spoke on ITV’s This Morning with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

She said: “In the moment when I filmed it I didn’t think much of it, but everyone was kind of chattering.”

Grace admitted she didn’t expect the attention the footage would receive, saying: “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process.”

Asked whether she would post it again, she replied: “If it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would’ve.”