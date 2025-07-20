Liam Gallagher has paid tribute to the legions of Oasis fans listening to the band’s gigs in Manchester from “Gallagher Hill”.

Liam Gallagher has paid tribute to the legions of Oasis fans listening to the band’s gigs in Manchester from ‘Gallagher Hill’

The frontman, 52, has been playing a string of packed-out comeback shows with his older brother Noel, 59, in the city’s Heaton Park, and at Saturday (19.07.25) night’s show dedicating a raucous rendition of Bring It On Down to the crowds who had gathered outside the ground without tickets.

He said before launching into the track from Oasis’ 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe. “If you lot are listening on the hill… bring it on down.”

By the end of their final Manchester concert tonight, 20 July, around 400,000 fans are expected to have seen Oasis perform at the venue during their five-night run as part of their international reunion tour. But the official numbers don’t account for the thousands of additional fans who descended on north Manchester to be close to the music, despite not having tickets.

A grassy mound near the site has been dubbed “Gallagher Hill” by fans and local media and has become a makeshift gathering point for fans hoping to soak in the atmosphere, even if they can’t see the stage. According to the Manchester Evening News, a fence was installed around the hill last week to deter crowds and protect livestock and newly planted trees.

Despite warnings from Manchester City Council that “you won’t be able to see the show,” fans turned up in droves again on Saturday at the spot.

Saturday’s performance also saw Liam also take a swipe at viral behaviour seen at a recent Coldplay concert, where a couple were caught hugging on a stadium camera before disappearing out of view.

He said to laughter and cheers from the crowd: “We don’t do that… round here.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed Saturday night’s concert “concluded without any major incidents”. However, the force said 14 people had been arrested on suspicion of offences including fraud, assault and drink driving.

Oasis’ fifth and final performance at Heaton Park will take place later on Sunday (20.07.25) evening before the tour heads to Wembley Stadium in London for its next leg.

The reunion tour marks the first time the band has performed together in over 15 years, drawing massive crowds across the UK.

With sold-out stadiums and global demand, the tour is projected to gross over £100 million, with Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly set to earn as much as £40 million each from the gigs, as well as brand and merchandise deals.