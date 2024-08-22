Liam Gallagher is helping to raise money for the construction of an animal hospital.

The 51-year-old singer previously adopted a street dog called Buttons, and the former Oasis frontman has now lent his support to Tina's Hospital, which is designed to provide medical services and support for dogs.

Niall Harbison - who aims to save 1,000 dogs a month through Happy Doggo, an organisation that feeds hungry street dogs - wrote on X: "A story that proves not all is bad in the world and which I guarantee will make you smile [smiling emoji]

"It features a street dog called Buttons, rock star @liamgallagher and the building of a hospital for a dog called Tina. The stuff that dreams are made of… (1/8)

"Little Buttons was abandoned in the jungle in Thailand. She invited herself into our little sanctuary. She was only a puppy.

"She came back day after day and eventually we took her in and put her up for adoption. We were very small operation (2/8)

"Long story short @liamgallagher applied. When the application came in it listed the occupation as “singer”. I presumed my mates were taking the p***.

"Surprisingly it was real [laughing emoji] Liam even knew the other dogs from online. Buttons had a beautiful forever home (3/8)

"Buttons has settled in and is absolutely adored by Liam and family. She is treated like a queen.

"This year @liamgallagher has been on tour and dedicated the aptly named “half the world away” to Buttons. But that was just the start… (4/8)

"Throughout the tour there is a massive globe on stage. They’d fallen so in love with Buttons and wanted to help that they wanted to auction off the globe to help us here at @wearehappydoggo

"I never asked for a thing as it’s all about the dogs so this blew my mind (5/8)

"The globe was auctioned and @coopuk were kind enough to take it. It will be a feature in the new @TheCoopLive venue in Manchester where visitors can see it before all events.

"The fact it is a globe and Buttons came from “half the world away” is perfect (6/8)

"Incredibly the donation will be for a mind blowing £25,000 which will help us build Tina’s hospital.

"It will be built on the same piece of jungle where little Buttons used to sneak in on. This is it. I think we’ll need a smaller similar globe… (7/8)

"Never underestimate the Impact dogs can have on us all. Over a year ago little Buttons walked in hoping for a better life. She’s done that and then some.

"Not everything is bad in the world. Love always wins [heart emoji] (8/8) (sic)"

