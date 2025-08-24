Liam Gallagher has invited his brother Noel Gallagher to spend Christmas with him.

The Oasis rockers have ended their lengthy feud by reuniting for the Oasis Live '25 Tour and Liam, 52, has reportedly invited his sibling to a big family get together during the festive season.

A source told The Sun: "Liam wants to make Christmas extra special this year following their hugely successful tour.

"He is hoping to get all the family together as they take a well-earned rest.

"Liam and Noel have loved seeing their own kids spend time together during their tour and would love to get everyone around the dinner table."

Noel explained earlier this week that he was having a "great" time being back with the Some Might Say band and that he had forgotten how "funny" his brother is.

The 58-year-old star told talkSPORT: "It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam, and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was."

Noel also said that he is "very proud" of his brother for his vocal performances at the huge stadium gigs.

The High Flying Birds frontman continued: "Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him.

"Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is.

"I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing."

The Oasis gigs have been met with a hugely positive reaction and Noel admits that he has been overwhelmed by the public's response to the reunion.

He said: "Yeah, completely blown away. Everyone is. It’s difficult to put it into words actually.

"Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it."

The Don't Look Back in Anger artist admits that he "grossly underestimated" just how big the tour would be and recalled how his legs "turned to jelly" soon after he stepped out on stage with his bandmates at the first gig in Cardiff last month.

Noel said: "For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. After about five minutes, I was like, alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?

"I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about half-way through the second song. It’s been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing."