Liam Gallagher’s son Gene gets “the feeling” his father wants an Oasis reunion.

Liam Gallagher’s son Gene gets ‘the feeling’ his father wants an Oasis reunion

The 23-year-old model and musician spoke out amid growing rumours the band was set to get together again – as the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Definitely, Maybe’ is set to be marked with a re-release at the end of August.

He told The Times: “I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”

Gene added after saying the reunion is “nothing to do with”: “I mean, will they? I don’t know. I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

He also added his and 51-year-old Liam’s all-time favourite Oasis song is ‘Wonderwall’, despite the rocker’s estranged brother Noel, 57, often playing the song live and solo.

Talk of an Oasis reunion was recently heightened by a post from the official Oasis X account that shared aerial footage of a large house on the banks of a river in the countryside – which only turned out to be a teaser for the release of new limited edition album formats.

Gene also told how he is close friends with Noel’s 24-year-old daughter Anaïs Gallagher.

Liam has told The Guardian there was “no way” Oasis would disappear into obscurity insisting: “There’s no way I’m letting Oasis turn into one of these (groups) where you just wrap an album in cellophane every 10 years.”

Noel said in 2022 a “set of extraordinary circumstances” would be required for Oasis to reform and has said if Liam called him it could be on the table.

But he interrupted one of his solo gigs in Halifax last week to have a pop at Liam.

He told the crowd: “What is happening with Liam next year? I don’t know. You tell me.

“Why, is something going on? Is there? Liam is touring? He’s touring. Oh right. Well, he should be very thankful for my genius.

“Are you going to go see him? Just remember who wrote all the f****** songs.”