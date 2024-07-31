Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks aren't planning to get married "anytime soon".

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks aren't in a rush to tie the knot

The 34-year-old actor and the model have been together for years - but the celebrity duo aren't in any rush to tie the knot.

A source told Us Weekly: "They have no plans on getting married anytime soon - and perhaps, not at all."

Liam was previously married to Miley Cyrus between 2018 and 2020. And that experience has made the Hollywood star slightly hesitant about getting married again.

The insider added: "Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around. And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light."

Miley, 31, and Liam famously fell in love on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song'.

The chart-topping pop star previously explained in a series of TikTok videos how she came to star in the film.

Miley shared: "In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of 'Hannah Montana'.

"Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three."

Miley admitted that making the movie felt "special" and that their "chemistry was undeniable".

The 'Flowers' hitmaker said: "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long ten-year relationship."