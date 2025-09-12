Liam Hemsworth has got engaged.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth are engaged (c) Instagram

The Hunger Games actor found love with Gabriella Brooks in 2019, months after splitting from first wife Miley Cyrus, and the couple are now planning to take their relationship to the next level as they are getting married.

The 29-year-old model showed off her huge engagement ring as she shared a photo to Instagram of her cuddling into Liam.

The post, which was captioned with a simple white heart emoji, featured another photo of Gabriella's hand on a white sheet, allowing fans a close-up view of her diamond sparkler.

It was claimed just a year ago that the couple weren't particularly interested in getting married, particularly because 35-year-old Liam's marriage to Miley lasted less than a year.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They have no plans on getting married anytime soon - and perhaps, not at all.

"Liam didn’t have a good experience the first time around. And it’s not something he thinks of in a positive light."

Meanwhile, Gabriella previously described her relationship with Liam as "sacred" and it is important to them both to keep things as private as possible.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, she shared: “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.

“I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she added, also expressing her love for Hemsworth’s family.

“But he’s great. They [the Hemsworths] are great.

“They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Miley, 32, and Liam famously fell in love on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song and the Wrecking Ball singer previously recalled the "undeniable" chemistry she had with her future husband.

She said in a series of TikTok videos: "In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of 'Hannah Montana'.

"Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three.

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long, ten-year relationship."