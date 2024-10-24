Liam Neeson is "past all that" when it comes to dating.

Liam Neeson doesn't date anymore

The 72-year-old actor was widowed when Natasha Richardson - who he married in 1994 - died in a skiing accident in 2009 aged 45 and a year later, he had a two-year relationship with public relations executive Freya St. Johnston, but he has insisted he is no longer looking for love at this stage in his life.

Asked if he still dates, he told People magazine: “No, in a word. I’m past all that.”

When he isn't working, the 'Taken' star loves to spend time with his and Natasha's two sons, Micheal, 29, and 28-year-old Daniel, hanging out while watching their favourite TV shows or movies.

He said: “Just simple stuff. We used to do a bit of fly-fishing together. We haven't done it for several years now.”

These days, Liam tries to schedule around two months off between projects and his ideal day off would involve a lie-in before a lazy day with a Patricia Cornwell mystery novel or a Nordic noir tale.

He said: “I’m an avid reader."

The 'Absolution' actor feels very "lucky" with his life.

He said: "I'm incredibly lucky. I never, ever forget that. Even on a bad day on a movie set, for example, I always nip myself and say, ‘Come on, come on. You have nothing to complain about.’ And it's true.”

In the years before finding love with Natasha, Liam dated Dame Helen Mirren for four years until 1985 and still has fond memories of their time together, in particular a "lovely" vacation in France.

The 'Retribution' actor - who is still in occasional contact with his former flame - said: “I remember going to see a bullfight there with Helen, which was extraordinary. Got really mixed feelings about that, seeing extraordinary acts of bravery and then seeing this horrible death.

“Then we were on the Loire Valley camping. Oh my God, it was gorgeous. Helen was a good cook, cooking on outside fire and stuff. Lovely.”