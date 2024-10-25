Liam Neeson fell "madly in love with Pamela Anderson when they worked together.

The 72-year-old actor stars alongside former 'Baywatch' actress Pamela, 57, in the upcoming crime film 'Naked Gun' - which is a reboot of the comedy franchise of the same name - and admitted that they had an instant rapport with one another whilst on set.

He told this week's edition of People: "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

In the movie - which is due out in 2025 - Pamela stars as a fiery woman who comes under the wing of Liam's character Frank Drebin Jr,and she noted that he "sincerely looked after" her while they were filming and she made the effort to present him with baked goods in his dressing room

In the joint interview, she explained: "He's the perfect gentleman. He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."

Meanwhile, Liam was married to 'The Parent Trap' actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until she died in a skiing accident in 2009 aged 45.

The pair had sons and a year later, he had a two-year relationship with public relations executive Freya St. Johnston, but he has insisted he is no longer looking for love at this stage in his life.

He said: "No, in a word. I’m past all that.”