Liam Neeson's son approves of him dating Pamela Anderson

The 73-year-old actor and his 58-year-old Naked Gun co-star star are believed to have started dating after meeting on set and when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote the film on Sunday (03.08.25), host Andy Cohen - who was a close friend of Liam's late wife Natasha Richardson - admitted he was "stanning" their romance, a viewpoint shared by Daniel Neeson.

Andy told the couple: “The question that I’m not asking the two of you tonight is what’s going on between the two of you, but I do just want to say, as a very old friend of [Liam's], all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say."

As Liam put his hand on Pamela's shoulder and she reached to squeeze it, Andy then asked Daniel, who was sitting in the audience: "Right Danny?"

Daniel replied: "Yes."

On Friday (01.08.25), Pamela shared a series of photos of herself and Liam on Instagram along with the caption: "The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you!

"I’ll see you there [white heart and popcorn emojis] (sic)"

And Daniel, 28, commented with a string of emojis including hands up, fire, and white hearts.

Natasha's sister, Joely Richardson, also commented on the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Andy recently admitted he was happy for Liam over his budding romance with Pamela because he can see similarities between the former Baywatch star and Natasha, who died in a skiing accident in 2009 aged 45.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show last week, he said: “Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I’m gonna tell you something. I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning whatever this is.

“As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.’”

Andy insists "this just works" as Pamela has been through a lot with her sex tape scandal and whirlwind marriage to ex-husband Tommy Lee - with whom she has sons Brandon, 29, and 27-year-old Dylan - and managed to reinvent her career.

He added: “I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. What she’s been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

Liam - who has Micheal, 30, and Daniel with his late wife - previously confessed to being “madly in love” with Pamela as he gushed about working with her.

He told People magazine: “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with.”