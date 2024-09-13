Liam and Noel Gallagher are said to have struck a multi-million pound deal to pocket 50 per cent of the takings from all food and drink sold at their comeback shows.

The reunited brothers are already raking in hundreds of millions from their deal to reunite next year for a string of stadium gigs in the UK and Ireland, and are said to have lined up brand and merchandise tie-ins worth at least £50 million.

They are reportedly now set to add more millions to the fortune after apparently striking more deals to take half of the hospitality takings across their 19-date stadium and park dates in the summer of 2025.

A source told The Sun: “It is not uncommon for top acts to get half of the bar and food take.

“After all, they are the ones who got the punters into the venues in the first place. And Oasis will bring along some very thirsty fans.”

A representative for the band declined to comment, The Sun reported.

Pints of beer are likely to cost about £8 at venues such as Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park – leaving Liam, 51, and Noel, 57, with £4 to split from every drink sold.

Tickets for their upcoming tour immediately sold out, with millions of fans registering for passes to see the band on stage for the first time since they dramatically split after a bust-up in Paris in 2009.

Standing tickets for the gigs were sold for £150, but so-called “dynamic pricing” on Ticketmaster saw many charged £355 as demand surged during the rush for tickets.

Another source has told The Sun on Sunday about how Liam and Noel are apparently set make another £50 million in extra side-deals from their reunion tour: “It’s taken 15 years to get the warring brothers back together.

“There is every chance this could be their last hurrah, so everything’s getting monetised and they want to strike while the iron is hot.

“Marketing and advertising teams aren’t missing a trick. They are capitalising their comeback and everything has pound signs attached.”