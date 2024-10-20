Liam Payne was forced to extend his trip to Argentina due to issues with his visa.

Liam Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony

The former One Direction singer - who died on Wednesday (16.10.24) after falling from his hotel room balcony - needed to renew his "extraordinary achievement" documents in order to continue living in Florida with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, so decided to make a trip to Buenos Aires to watch former bandmate Niall Horan's concert and to make his application at the US embassy there.

However, insiders explained Liam's visa was initially refused because his abuse of drugs and alcohol meant he needed to undergo psychiatric and medical tests.

A source told MailOnline: "Liam had to get his US visa extended. He was on an O-1 visa, which is for artists, sportsmen and other people with extraordinary achievement.

"But one of the questions on the form asks, 'Have you ever abused alcohol or drugs?' Liam's problems with drugs and alcohol are well documented.

"It is widely known that he had been to rehab in the US, so he had to tick the box, and because of this he had to have medical tests. He had to be checked out by a doctor and a psychiatrist.

"All this took time. So Liam was forced to stay in Buenos Aires longer than he had planned."

According to the insider, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker was given a clean bill of health after the testing and was due to collect his visa two days after he passed away.

The source added: "The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 per cent sober.

"He was supposed to have a meeting at the embassy on Thursday and collect his visa on Friday.

"When I last spoke to Liam, I had no idea he that he was going to do anything stupid."

Liam and Kate had flown into Argentina on 1 October, staying in a luxury Airbnb, but moved out when the singer's visa application was delayed and their booking came to an end. The model flew back to the US on 12 October, leaving her boyfriend in Buenos Aires, where he checked into the CasaSur Hotel and tragically passed away there four days later.