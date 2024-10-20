Liam Payne reportedly spent his final hours with two women in his hotel suite.

Liam Payne died after falling off his hotel balcony aged just 31

The former One Direction star died at the age of 31 on Wednesday (16.10.24) when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires but is said to have invited Aldana Serrano, 31, and Lucila Goitea, 27, to spend some time with him before the tragic incident occurred.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "Aldana and Lucila are absolutely devastated by what happened after they left the hotel.

"They co-operated with the police as soon as they were contacted and wanted to help with the investigation as much as possible.

"Police have the girls' phone numbers and they will contact them as and when they need if they feel they need any more information."

According to reports, the women arrived at the CasaSur hotel at 11:30am and left at around 4pm.

It is understood that Liam fell from the balcony at 5:07pm, just minutes after he was said to be arguing with one woman over money in the hotel lobby.

Fellow guest, US national Michael Fleischmann, claimed that he overheard Liam saying: "I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55million and I like to help people."

His mother added: "It just looked like she was extremely uncomfortable with him, and a little apprehensive.

“The lobby was almost empty at that point. It was just my son, me, Liam Payne, the woman and the staff.

“The manager was trying to politely intervene or calm him down. There was a feeling of anxiety in the area.”

Another American tourist claimed that she heard the 'Strip That Down' singer shout 'F*** this s*** mate" at around 4:30pm.

The pop star had arrived in the Argentinan capital two weeks before his death so he could attend his former bandmate Niall Horan's concert in the city and decided to stay.

He was initially with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, but she left the city just days before his death.

Liam was also apparently looking for recognition in the lobby at the Casa Sur Hotel.

A 28-year-old IT consultant from Washington DC identified as Rebecca, which is not her real name, told MailOnline: "One of my friends was due to get his suite, so the hotel staff were a little on edge because he still hadn't checked out at 4.30pm, but also because of his behaviour.

"I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognise him, there was something a bit desperate about him.

"I was with my friends and we did know who he was, but none of us were that bothered.

"When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: 'Yes, I'm Liam!' really drawing it out, and then said 'All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle.'

"I decided against it and waited for the next one, but some of the other girls got in with him and half way up, he started saying 'Oh, you're Americans, I live in West Palm Beach. I know Americans. You guys are f***ing crazy! You guys are f***ing dangerous!'

"And then he grabs a girl who I think was with him and starts fake choking her, only lightly, but the others thought it was really disturbing."

Rebecca returned to the lobby 10 minutes later and Liam appeared again shortly afterwards, carrying his open laptop from one corner as he flopped onto a sofa to read emails.

She continued: "I have a blind relative and I realised he had the laptop on its accessibility setting, for some reason, so that each time he moved the mouse, hovering over something the machine spoke out loud to say where the cursor was.

"I assumed he was doing that for the attention too. Then he opened his emails and saw one which obviously upset him. Suddenly he took the computer, shouted 'f*** this s*** mate!' and started bashing the computer on the ground.

"Everyone, especially the staff was really shocked. It's a high-end hotel and his behaviour was so out of place - people were just chilling."

Concerned, Rebecca went to check on the singer.

She said: "I went over, asked 'Are you OK?' But he just kind of grunted. Then he said 'I used to be in a boyband. That's why I'm so f***** up.'

"I couldn't believe he'd just come out and said something like that. There was a lot more swearing and he took the laptop over and went to get back in the lift."

Once Liam left, one of his entourage offered an apology.

Rebecca said: "After he'd gone, the British guy from his entourage, who I think was called Roger, came over and apologised on his behalf, saying 'I'm sorry, he just gets so high sometimes.'

"I did wonder what these people with him were doing to help him, but maybe they had tried and failed. The hotel staff were freaking out and watching him really nervously. I could see one of them was on the phone to what I assumed was security or the police.

"I've never taken cocaine, but he was behaving exactly as I'd imagine someone would on the drug – he wasn't focusing, and his pupils were dilated, and he was behaving in aggressive way – though not to anyone in particular."

And a few minutes later, Liam returned to the lobby and fell "flat on his face" before being ushered back to his room.

Rebecca said: "It wasn't long after that when the police arrived and initially we thought they were just going to kick him out, but then when the staff started running around like crazy, we suddenly realised the seriousness of what had happened.

"Some of my friends had seen him falling, it was awful, and at first they thought he might have just injured himself, but then we saw the body out in the courtyard, and later they brought him out on a stretcher, it was all so horrible."