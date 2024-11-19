Liam Payne will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Liam Payne will be laid to rest exactly five weeks after his tragic death

The former One Direction star died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16 at the age of 31 and it has now been revealed that his parents have put together a "perfect service" for him which will take place tomorrow (20.11.24), exactly five weeks on from the tragedy.

A source told The Sun: "Liam's funeral is taking place tomorrow afternoon in the Home Counties.

"His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves.

"Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy.

"It is going to be an incredibly difficult day."

The 'Strip That Down' singer shot to fame alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan as part of the 'X Factor'-created group in 2010 and, according to the outlet, all of his bandmates will be in attendance.

It was also previously reported that music mogul Simon Cowell - who managed the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers throughout their heyday - is also set to travel to Britain for the funeral.

Just hours after Liam's death, One Direction spoke out on the loss of their "brother" and promised to share more when the time was right.

In a statement posted to Instagram, they said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

The Wolverhampton-born star had been in the Argentinian capital with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to see Niall perform in concert but had decided to stay in the city for some time afterward.

Kate had left just days before the incident occurred and three individuals were later charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics”, a statement from the office of prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea confirmed in the weeks that followed.