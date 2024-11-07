Liam Payne’s body has been flown back to Britain ahead of his funeral.

The former One Direction singer died aged 31 on 16 October after he fell 45ft from the third-floor balcony of his suite at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires where he had been on holiday.

His father Geoff Payne, 66, arrived in Argentina days later and it was reported at the time he would face a long wait to get Liam’s body back home dure to local authorities carrying out toxicology and laboratory tests.

But it has now been released to his family ahead of his funeral, the BBC has reported.

A close friend of the former One Direction singer told MailOnline about plans for his upcoming funeral: “Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart.

“Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair.”

Liam’s family issued a statement paying tribute to the singer that said: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Emergency workers who rushed to the scene of Liam’s death were too late to save him.

Liam sustained multiple traumas that led to internal and external bleeding, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office told Page Six.

Emergency medical doctor Alberto Crescenti was quoted by The US Sun saying: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

“Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Eyewitnesses have claimed Liam was displaying “disturbing” behaviour in the lobby of the hotel where he died, with authorities discovering alcohol and controlled substances in Liam’s trashed hotel suite.

Images of the inside of Liam’s hotel room emerged showing a smashed TV, what appears to be white powder and medication.

Police have said the singer’s suite was in total “disarray”.

They have also said the circumstances surrounding Liam’s death were suspicious and possibly involved drugs – but have insisted there was no sign of third party involvement in his passing.