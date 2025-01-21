Liam Payne's family and friends raised over £31,000 for a children's charity after his death.

Liam Payne's family have raised tens of thousands for a children's charity

The former One Direction star tragically died aged 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, and following his funeral his loved ones have raised an incredible figure for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, his family and friends donated £31,303, while the late singer's fans made an extra £1,808 in online donations.

The money will be used to build a new children's cancer unit at the London hospital.

Liz Tait, the director of fundraising at the hospital, said: "We're extremely touched and grateful for all the donations in memory of Liam, which will go towards building a brand new children's cancer centre at Great Ormond Street.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences continue to go out to Liam's family and friends."

An insider said Payne's loved ones are taking "some comfort" in his "legacy".

The source added: "Everyone is still coming to terms with the tragic loss of Liam, but there is some comfort in knowing the legacy he leaves behind.

"Everyone dug deep at the service and the amount raised is staggering — it will help change lives.

"Aside from his love of music, Liam was passionate about helping others, especially children, due to his love of being a father to little Bear."

At Payne's funeral - which was attended by the likes of ex Cheryl Tweedy, Simon Cowell, James Corden, and the singer's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - mourners were urged to make a donation.

The back of the order of service read: "Thank you for attending the service and thank you for all the kind messages received.

"Liam would like you to make a donation. In memory of Liam, we'd like you to consider Great Ormond Street Hospital."

Meanwhile, last week Odeon cinemas in the UK re-released 1D's 2013 tour documentary 'This Is Us' for one night only.

All proceeds from ticket sales went to mental health charities MIND, SAMH and AWARE NI.