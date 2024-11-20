Liam Payne’s farewell charity act was raising funds for cancer-stricken children.

The late One Direction singer, who died aged 31 on 16 October after he fell 45ft from the third-floor balcony of his suite at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires where he had been on holiday, was laid to rest on Wednesday (20.11.24) at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, south-east England.

Philanthropic Liam gave away tens of thousands of pounds of his showbiz fortune to charity, and the order of service at his final goodbye showed his family is directing all donations left in his name to the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital – with the money set to be used to help construct a new cancer unit on its famous London site.

The section of the order of service referring to Liam’s final fundraiser said: “Thank you for your donation to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity in memory of our friend Liam Payne.

“Your donation today will continue Liam’s legacy by helping to build a brand new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“This incredible new building will help give seriously ill children childhoods that are fuller, funner and longer.”

Liam’s ex Cheryl, 41, who has his seven-year-old son Bear, was among the famous faces mourning him at his funeral.

His habit of secretly giving to charity emerged after his death, and included an £80,000 donation to a London food poverty charity during the Covid lockdowns.

The tragic One Direction singer gave the cash after becoming so moved by the plight of the poor during the pandemic he quietly volunteered at a food bank.

The director of the Euston Food Bank, North West London, was quoted by the Daily Mail saying Liam – who had an estimated net worth of £50 million – gave away a chunk of his music fortune after he was messaged on social media by a volunteer who was a fan of One Direction about helping at the centre.

She added: “Liam Payne was the kindest, most sensitive young man I have ever met over an incredibly long period of time.

“He got in touch out of the blue and offered help. We desperately needed the money at the time.

“We were dealing with a massive increase in demand – because of lockdown people were desperate for food.

“He got in touch and asked what we did and what we needed. We told him about our work and he said, ‘Right, I’m giving you £80,000.’”

Half of Liam’s donation went to the Camden Town charity Food for All, and the singer visited both the Euston food bank and Food For All's community kitchen where he volunteered.

Liam also supported the Trussell charity’s food banks.

He also gave reportedly away £10,000 in one night of donating online to sick children, teens and young adults.

Liam was said to have been so moved by reading stories of stricken patients on GoFundMe pages he gave away the cash in a few hours.