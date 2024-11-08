Liam Payne’s funeral will reportedly be held in 10 days.

Liam Payne’s funeral will reportedly be held in 10 days

The 31-year-old former One Direction star fell to his death on 16 October from the balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, and after his body was returned home this week, it’s said his final farewell will take place in the West Midlands.

A source told The Sun: “Plans are in motion for Liam’s funeral and a date has been set.

“His family are determined to keep things as private as ­possible to allow them to grieve but also understand the global interest.”

Liam’s former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are expected to be at the funeral, as well as his actress girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who was with him in Argentina on holiday until two days before his death when she left to return to her home in the US.

X Factor mogul Simon Cowell is also set to travel to Britain for the funeral.

The Sun added Liam’s father Geoff and mother Karen had been “working around the clock” to get their son’s body home from Argentina after his dad

flew out to the country days after the singer’s death.

A source close to Liam’s family has told The Sun: “Geoff is living every parent’s worst nightmare.

“He has been so moved by the outpouring of love and the tributes that have come in from across the world.”

It was announced on Thursday (08.11.24) three people have been charged over Liam’s fatal balcony fall.

The news came after it was reported on Wednesday police probing the singer’s shock passing in Argentina had raided the homes of a “friend” of the performer and two hotel employees.

Argentina’s public prosecutor announced in a statement on Thursday three individuals have now been charged in connection with the tragedy.

They have been arrested and charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics”, a statement from the office of prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea confirmed.