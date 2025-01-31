Liam Payne's TV show 'Building the Band' has been given the go ahead to air on Netflix later this year.

The tragic One Direction star - who died in October after plunging from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina - filmed a spot as a guest judge on the talent show hosted by Backstreet Boys singer AJ Maclean and it was believed to have been put on hold while officials at the streaming giant consulted with Liam's grieving relatives - but now it's been slated to air in 2025 and a report suggests the family was "surprised" by the announcement.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They spoke with Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration.

"The family got the sense that this was a celebration of Liam, an image of positivity. He was doing what he did best as a true boyband star.

"But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like. So they were surprised by the announcement."

Liam completed filming on the series months before his death. Netflix bosses haven't confirmed a release date for the show but it was announced as part of a raft of new content coming to screens this year.

The show features singers looking to build a band but they are all kept in separate booths so they can't see each other.

A synopsis of the series explains: "All they [the contestants] have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit ... with incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal - to find the next great music band - the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."

Building the Band' will also feature appearances by Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger.