Liam Payne's seven-year-old son paid a floral tribute to his dad at his funeral service on Wednesday (20.11.24).

Bear Payne's floral tribute to his dad

The former One Direction star was laid to rest at St Mary's Church in Amersham, south-east England, and Bear Payne - the son of Liam and his ex-partner Cheryl - paid a tribute to his dad at the service.

Liam's body arrived at the church in a white-horse drawn hearse, and Bear's floral tribute - which featured the word 'Daddy' - was displayed by his coffin.

The heartfelt tribute was curated using white roses and was left on display beside the church graveyard during the service.

Liam's parents, Geoff and Karen, also paid a floral tribute to the pop star. The married couple were among the last mourners to arrive at the church, and their tribute - which was curated using red roses - simply read 'Son'.

In 2021, Liam revealed that he wanted Bear to follow his own passions in life.

The pop star also planned to inform Bear of the "risks" that came with working in the music business, if he decided to go down that route.

The singer - who died in Buenos Aires, aged 31 - said on the 'Diary Of A CEO' podcast: "I think his mum is hoping he's gonna become some yoga person. His mum is very chill these days.

"I would never stop him [entering the music industry] but I would let him know the risks. My parents did not experience what I had. I want him to do something he enjoys doing every day.

"He's got the best advice from the parents around him for the long run, but I don't know."