Myles Smith has been reflecting on his recent success

The 26-year-old musician has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months, after initially developing a fan following through TikTok - but Myles hasn't allowed his recent success to change him.

Speaking to the BBC, the 'Stargazing' hitmaker explained: "Eighteen months ago, I was still figuring a lot of things out.

"Now I'm touring, releasing music that's reaching people all over the world, meeting heroes of mine.

"But at the same time, I'm still just me. Still grounded in the same values. Still got the same people around me."

Myles' friends and family have helped him to remain balanced.

The singer shared: "I try to stay close to my people. My family, my team, my friends - they keep me level.

"And I write. Even if it's not for a song, just getting stuff out helps.

"And when I can, I get home. There's something about being back in Luton that resets everything for me."

Myles believes he's been "shaped" as an artist by his upbringing in Luton, England.

He explained: "I had a music teacher who really believed in me - and my mum, always pushing me to keep going, even when I wasn't sure.

"I used to play little open mics, local gigs when I could find them. Nothing glamorous, but those nights taught me a lot.

"Luton's always been home. It shaped me."

Asked what advice he'd offer to young musicians in Luton, Myles replied: "Don't wait for permission. If you love it, do it. Write the songs, upload them, play the gigs - no matter how small.

"Keep going even when it feels like no-one's listening, because someone will.

"I'm proof that you don't have to come from a big city or a fancy school to make it work. You've just got to stay honest and consistent."

Myles loves spending time with his fans. However, the 'Nice to Meet You' hitmaker is also keen to take some time to reflect on his recent success.

He said: "Honestly, I'm just looking forward to connecting with more people. That's always been the best part of this. And maybe, if I'm lucky, a bit of time to breathe and take it all in."