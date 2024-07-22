JoJo Siwa wants to use three surrogates to have "triplets".

JoJo Siwa wants three children

The 21-year-old singer has been considering her plans for the future, noting that being "gay as s***" will give her more to consider when it comes to having a family, and she's already settled on an unconventional approach to becoming a mother.

Speaking on Cosmopolitan's 'If It Were Me' video series, she said: "Because I'm gay as s***, I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person.

"I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically, they'll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately.

"I'm gonna have my surrogates, my babies. Maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but, like, not."

And the former 'Dance Moms' star has even chosen names for her future children and pledged to "break up with" or "divorce" a partner who didn't agree with her choices of Freddy, Eddy, and Teddy.

She added: "That is something that I talk about very early on with partners.

"I'm like, 'Just so you know, there are three children, and their names are Freddy, Eddy and Teddy. I will have as many more as you want, however many more, but FET is coming, and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not.'

"Those are my nuggets, and no one comes before my nuggets."

The 'Karma' singer previously admitted she "can't wait" to have children.

Speaking on 'The Best Podcast Ever' last year, JoJo said: “On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many!

"I feel like I'll have kids pretty early — but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."