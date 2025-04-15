Lil Nas X has been hospitalised after "losing control" of the right side of his face.

Lil Nas X shared an update from his hospital bed

The 26-year-old hip hop star has shared a video from his hospital bed in a gown and Von Dutch baseball cap as he appeared to be suffering from partial facial paralysis.

He wrote on TikTok: "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face."

In the clip shared with his 10.4 million followers on Monday (14.04.25) night, he grabbed his jaw and attempted to smile, saying: "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way.

"It's like, what the f***? Bro, I can't even laugh right now, bro. What the f***? Ah! Oh my God!"

In a later post to his Instagram Story, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker showed both sides of his face and said: "We normal over here. We get crazy over here."

He wrote: "I'm so cooked."

In another post, he urged his fans not to worry about him and insisted he is "OK".

He said: "Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake Ur a** for me instead! (sic)"

And in a separate Instagram Story, he shared a selfie he took in hospital and captioned the picture: "Imma look funny for a lil but but that's it. (sic)"

A number of celebrity friends replied to his post on TikTok to send him messages of support.

Tajari P. Henson commented: "Get well baby."

And Wanda Sykes added: "Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up..."

Nas recently released his new EP 'Days Before Dreamboy', and insisted he wanted his current "era" to be focused on being true to himself.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "I wanna be myself more than ever this era. I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do.

"If I do not want to do it, I'm not doing it ... If I don't want be there, I'm not gonna be there.

"I think it's more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognise where I'm taking my energy and where I don't want to take it."