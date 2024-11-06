Lili Reinhart says her heart "absolutely breaks" for Donald Trump's abuse accusers as he edges closer to victory in the US presidential election.

Lili Reinhart is heartbroken for Donald Trump's abuse accusers as he looks set to become president again

The 78-year-old politician is the first president to be a convicted felon and as he closes in on Kamala Harris, the 'Riverdale' star is furious and says she stands with the women who accused Trump of sexual assault, including journalist E. Jean Carroll, who he was found to have sexually assaulted and defamed almost three decades ago.

Taking to X, she wrote: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser.

"My heart absolutely breaks for these women.

"I believe you, and I am so sorry."

After being attacked by "bots" on Elon Musk's micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), she took to Instagram and ranted: "The Trump bots on Twitter are loving me. You can keep defending the CONVICTED rapist and call it fake news. I will always believe these women."

Trump labelled Ms Carroll, now 80, a “whack job” over her claim he raped her, and after a Manhattan jury deliberated for less than three hours it did not find him liable for rape – but did find he sexually abused the advice columnist.

As it was the result of a civil not criminal case, the only legal sanction Trump faced was financial.

The jury of sis men and three women awarded around $5m in compensatory and punitive damages – around $2 million on the sexual abuse count, and close to $3 million for defamation for branding Ms Carroll a liar over her claims.

Asked by CNN in an interview after the ruling if it would deter women from voting for him, Trump said: “No, I don’t think so.”

Trump previously served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021.

More than 20 women have accused the former 'Apprentice' star of sexual misconduct over the years.