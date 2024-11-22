Lily Allen has bought a new London home.

Lily Allen has bought a new house

The 'Smile' hitmaker has been living in Brooklyn, New York, with husband David Harbour and her two daughters Ethel , 13, and 11-year-old Marnie - who she has with ex-husband Sam Cooper - but she's thrilled to have splashed out on a new property just a short distance away from her mother Alison Owen's house.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "She's a west London girl and is loving being back.

"Her new place is just a ten-minute walk from her mum's home and they are very close."

Lily previously spoke of her devastation at having to sell her"house of dreams" in Gloucestershire for £4.2 million in 2016 after being sued for £100,000 by her former tour manager.

She said: "I had my house of dreams. 'I did it up so nice, it was my life project, the place where I was going to raise my children.

"I'm a firm believer in paying tax. But I got sued. I had to pay him off, with the money I'd put aside for my tax.

"I tried to work out a deal with HMRC to pay them back in instalments, but they said no. It was absolutely soul-destroying, and a real lesson in life."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old star has admitted "leaving [her] kids" behind when she has to travel is one of her guilty pleasures.

She admitted on her 'Miss Me?' podcast: "Sometimes when I've been in New York with the kids for a month and David hasn't been around and I know I've got a trip planned somewhere I'll get out of the door and just, 'ahhhhh'. "

However, Lily's elation doesn't last long.

She said: "But then I'll get out the door and half an hour later I feel guilty.

"Not even half an hour, 20 minutes, maybe 10, maybe five, maybe as soon as I walk across the threshold I'm enjoying myself but I feel guilt."

Asked if she experiences a "low hum of guilt" when she returns to London to work and "reconnect", the 'LDN' hitmaker confirmed to co-host Miquita Oliver that there was and she felt a lot of shame.

But she jokingly added: "How dare I be so selfish as to try and do some work and set up a flat here for us."