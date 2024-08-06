Lily Allen contemplated quitting music and studying to become a lawyer after having her children.

Lily Allen considered career change after having her daughters

The 'Smile' singer - who has daughters Ethel, 12 and Marnie, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper - has confessed she feels "ashamed" to have not left school with any qualifications and had considered swapping her career at different times in her life.

Speaking on her 'Miss Me?' podcast, she said: "When people start talking about where they went to university and stuff, I do go into like a self-hatred spiral, because I'm not educated.

"And I left school when I was 15 and I don't even have one GCSE. I have not one qualification and I'm ashamed. I'm ashamed of it."

Her pal and co-host Miquita Oliver asked her what it would mean to her if she did get some qualifications: "I really don't know.

"Because I think that if I had a degree, there were points — after I had kids for instance — I might not have thought I'm gonna try and re-enter music or entertainment. I might have thought, 'I'm actually gonna go and be a lawyer.'"

Lily - who is married to 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour - previously admitted she believes having children killed her music career.

She laughed as she told the ‘Radio Times Podcast’: “My children ruined my career.

“I mean, I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

She also said she hated people using the phrase that mums can “have it all” when it comes to juggling a career with family.

Lily added: “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.

“Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative.

“But, you know, my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some, like, nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine.

“And so I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”