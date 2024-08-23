Lily Allen got rid of her rescue dog after it ate her passport and "ruined" her life.

Lily Allen got rid of her dog because she was angry after it ruined her passport

The pop star has revealed she adopted a pet pooch from an animal sanctuary in New York - where she lives with her actor husband David Harbour and her two daughters from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper - and she's revealed she took the dog back to the shelter because she was so angry about her ruined documents.

During an episode of her 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily explained: "We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home. She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in.

"And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in COVID and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.

"And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn't take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f****** dog had eaten the passports.

"And I just couldn't look at her. I was like 'You've ruined my life'."

Lily went on to insist eating the passports wasn't the pooch's only crime, adding: "Passports weren't the only thing she ate, she was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn't work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel's back so to speak."

Lily didn't give any more details about the animal but she's believed to be referring to a dog called Mary who she adopted in 2021.

The 'Smile' singer went on to addthat she's planning to adopt another dog in the future - a Chihuahua mix - and wants to name it after England footballer Jude Bellingham.