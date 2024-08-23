Lily Allen has kept her ex-husband's last name and it "stings" her current husband David Harbour.

Lily Allen has kept her ex-husband's last name even though she has since remarried to actor David Harbour

The 39-year-old pop star was married to Sam Cooper - the father of her two daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11 - between 2011 and 2018 and after their divorce she went on to marry actor David - but she's kept the name Cooper on all her official documents because she wants to have the same surname as her kids.

During an episode of her 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily was asked if she was changing her name to Harbour since the pair married in 2020 and she replied: "No, and this is quite a bone of contention."

She went to to explain: "I still have my ex-husband's name because I've got two children with the man, and it's hard to travel with children if you haven't got the same surname.

"And he wasn't that up for letting me change the kids' names to Harbour so I've kept my ex-husband's name.

"David and I have joint bank accounts and so it's quite annoying for him to have me with my Amex card with my ex-husband's name on it. I'm sure that stings."

It comes after Lily revealed she suffered a nightmare with the kids' passports after her adopted rescue dog chewed them - so she sent the pooch back to the animal shelter.

During the podcast, Lily said: "[The dog] ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in COVID and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.

"And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn't take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f****** dog had eaten the passports. "And I just couldn't look at her. I was like 'You've ruined my life'."

She added: "Passports weren't the only thing she ate, she was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn't work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel's back so to speak."

After getting rid of her first dog, Lily added she now plans to adopt another and name it after England footballer Jude Bellingham.