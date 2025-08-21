Lily Allen went to extreme lengths to fake being ill as a child.

Lily Allen reveals how she faked having a fever to her mum as a youngster

As a youngster, the 40-year-old singer used to press her head against a radiator for "10 seconds" to convince her mother Alison that she had a fever.

In a social media promotional clip for Lily and radio personality Miquita Oliver's, 41, Miss Me? podcast, shared on August 18, she explained: "I would tell my mum that I was feeling sick, and then I'd be like, 'Can you come up?'

"And then when I heard her on the stairs, I'd jump out of bed, put my head against the radiator for about 10 seconds, and then jump back into bed, hoping that it was still hot."

Miquita quipped: "Fake fever, very good!"

In a July episode of the podcast, Lily previously admitted she "hasn't got the time" to have an operation on an injured shoulder because of her busy schedule.

The Smile hitmaker damaged her rotator cuff - a group of muscles which help with movement and stability - when she went snowboarding, and it has stopped Lily from playing her favourite sports.

She explained at the time: "I have got a bad rotator cuff. That's happened. That's been like that for a long time.

"Since I last went snowboarding, my rotator cuff has been a bit up. That's why I can't really play tennis or any of those other sports that I really miss."

Miquita then shared that she injured her rotator cuff after tumbling down the stairs when she moved into her house.

She urged Lily to go and get it sorted out, but the singer was acting on the advice of a physiotherapist.

Lily said: "I don't know what you want me to do except for go to the gym five times a week and build the muscles that support it.

"That's what I'm doing. That's what my physio has told me to do."

Disagreeing with Lily's choice of recovery method, Miquita told her to schedule surgery.

But the singer refused and said: "No, I have not got the time, quite frankly."

A concerned Miquita jumped back and added: "'I haven't got the time. I haven't got the time to look after myself.'

"That's a worrying comment on the day we're going to talk about women having it all."