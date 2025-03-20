Lily Allen has had an "incredible" boob job.

The 39-year-old singer has splashed out on "fancy lingerie" so she can flaunt her new assets but she's hoping they "drop and fluff" soon because, for the moment, there is "definitely a contrast" between how old her face looks in contrast to her new body.

Speaking to her close pal Miquita Oliver on their 'Miss Me?' podcast, she revealed: "They look really incredible when I take my top off, and my bra off, but there's definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face.

"I'm like 40, 18, 40, 18 ...

"There's a thing that happens a few months after you get them which is they drop and fluff.

"So they're still quite high and they're still quite hard. When they drop and fluff they feel like normal boobs.

"So I haven't got to drop and fluff yet, I'm very much looking forward to that.

"I feel like it's really fun. I'm like buying fancy lingerie that my boobs can actually fit in and taking pictures on my phone.

"[I] haven't sent them to anyone yet, but it will hopefully get there at some point.

"On my 40th birthday, I'm going to drop and fluff."

Lily - who has daughters Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - is also considering getting a Brazilian butt lift, a cosmetic procedure which sees fat removed from areas, such as the thighs or abdomen, and injected into the buttocks to improve its shape and volume.

She said: "I'm just thinking, 'Maybe I get the BBL [Brazilian butt lift] next'. I quite want the bum."

The 'Fear' singer - who split from David Harbour late last year after four years of marriage - recently claimed none of her former partners have been "remotely interested in [her] pleasure".

According to MailOnline, when speaking during a live recording of 'Miss Me?' at the Hackney Empire in London, Lily said: "I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown.

"I don’t think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure. I have actual d*** blindness.

"I can’t even picture, not even my ex-husband’s or boyfriends. I can’t picture them at all. Apart from one as I have pictures of it on my phone."

Lily also joked she was on the lookout for a younger man after the breakdown of her marriage to David, who is 10 years her senior.

The daughter of actor Keith Allen quipped: "I have got daddy issues. A father figure. But I am trying to stop that now."