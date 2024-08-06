Lily Collins to make West End debut this year

Lily Collins is set to make her West End debut this year.

The 'Emily In Paris' actress will co-star with Álvaro Morte in the UK premiere of 'Barcelona' by Bess Wohl, which will have a limited 12-week engagement at the Duke of York from October 21 to January 11, 2025.

Lily, 35, said in a statement: "It has been a childhood dream of mind to perform in the West End and I’m hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ exciting play, 'Barcelona.

"Working with this team has truly been a gift and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels. I knew the moment I finished reading the script, I had to play Irene."

Morte said: "The London scene is a vibrant and exhilarating canvas for fresh, groundbreaking work. I am thrilled to be a part of this captivating new play, marking my West End debut. I'm looking forward to bringing 'Barcelona' to life and sharing it with audiences."

'Barcelona' is set in the titular Spanish city and follows an American tourist (Collins) who has a one-night stand with a handsome Spaniard (Morte).

However, over the course of the night, the romantic adventure turns into a complicated game of cat and mouse.

'Barcelona' will be directed by Lynette Linton and produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.