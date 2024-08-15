Lily Collins predicted that Ashley Park and Paul Forman would fall in love.

Lily Collins knew that her co-stars were going to fall in love

The 35-year-old actress stars in the title role of Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' alongside Ashley, 33, and Paul, and knew immediately that there was a spark between her co-stars but Ashley played it all down.

Ashley told E! News: "We started in a really great friendship. We just loved working together and as a collaborator, I loved working with him and as a scene partner.

"So what happened with Lily was that she called it out first to me and I said, 'No, that's not happening.' And then when things did really blossom in a big way, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to tell her because now I lied.'"

The 'Joy Ride' star - who prior to finding global fame on 'Emily in Paris' starred on Broadway and originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in 'Mean Girls: The Musical' - confirmed her relationship on Instagram, where she thanked Paul for all that she had done throughout an ordeal that had seen her land in the hospital over a battle with tonsillitis.

She wrote: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Ashley has also admitted that she was "grateful" that her significant other made it back to the show with her for its fourth season.

She said: "I was so grateful that Paul was able to come back with me, especially like with my health and stuff. But I forgot that in the show he has a French accent. The accent is so a different character that I forgot that it was him."