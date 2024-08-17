Lily Collins was "mothered" by Sandra Bullock on the set of 'The Blind Side'.

Lily Collins has heaped praise on Sandra Bullock

The 35-year-old actress starred alongside Sandra, 60, in the 2009 sports drama movie, and Lily still has fond memories of working with the Hollywood star.

The brunette beauty told Sky News: "My first film, I was mothered by Sandra Bullock, and she really took me under her wing during that experience and showed me the ropes.

"Even when she didn't know she was teaching me, she was teaching me because I would watch her on set … the way that she spoke to everyone, treated everyone, the questions she asked, and how she just valued her character in ways that I didn't know going into it that you can value, or things that you can ask or the right that you have to, you know, bring your own ideas."

Lily has remained in touch with her former co-star, and the actress admitted that she learned some invaluable lessons from Sandra.

She said: "I really appreciated and respected the way that she handled a set and herself and we stayed in touch.

"It made such an impact on me as my first experience to have this amazing, strong, kind female lead the way."

Meanwhile, Lily has revealed that she'd love to shoot another season of 'Emily in Paris'.

The actress has played Emily Cooper on the Netflix show since 2020, and although it hasn't yet been renewed for a fifth season, Lily would love to reprise the role.

Lily - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love our cast and crew. I’m definitely not done playing Emily. I hope that we do get to keep going."