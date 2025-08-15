Lily James feels too "self-conscious" to use dating apps.

The 36-year-old Cinderella star plays Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in new movie Swiped so Lily tried out the app using a friend's account just to get the hang of it, but she admits she wouldn't put a profile online in her search for love would be "counterintuitive" to her desire for privacy.

In an interview with Who What Wear magazine, Lily was asked if she is currently single and she replied: "I would never tell."

Lily went on to say: "I've never been on a dating app, personally. However, in research for the character, I went on my friend's Bumble account just to get a sense of the app that I'm pretending I created.

"One of our producers, Jen Gibgot, met her partner on Bumble. My best friend met her husband on Bumble. You start talking and you realize, like, how many matches, how many babies.

"That's the profound effect that these dating apps - Bumble in particular - have had. It's wild."

However, Lily is adamant she won't be using any dating apps. She said: "I was always in relationships when the apps started.

"Now, I just don't know. I feel a bit self-conscious … I try to stay really private, as private as I can. To be on a dating app feels a bit counterintuitive to that desire."

However, Lily is adamant she just wants to enjoy her life now she's in her 30s. She added: "I sometimes read stuff where women are all: 'In my 30s, I suddenly didn't give a f***, and I had it all figured out'.

"I'm like: 'Really?' I think the biggest change has been realizing that life is finite. I only want to do stuff that I really care about.

"I want to spend time with the people I love. I want to make the most of this wild and crazy life, so I only want to work on stuff that I really love. That's changed."

As well as upcoming movie Swiped, Lily will also be seen in a reboot of Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action movie Cliffhanger and she recently admitted she had the "had the time of [her] life" working on the film and she's thrown herself into the sport of climbing.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Oh my God, I had the time of my life. It was so hard. I did five hours of climbing a day for many weeks.

"I was on mountains nonstop. I fell completely in love with it. It’s the most mind-body-soul activity.

"And I’m a [mountain-climbing] addict now. I did all my own climbing [in the film], and I got real strong. I was just pounding press-ups between every take."