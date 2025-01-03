Lily-Rose Depp is "super in love" with 070 Shake.

Lily Rose-Depp is so in love

The 25-year-old actress started dating the rapper/singer - real name Danielle Balbuena - in 2023 and Lily has now opened up about their romance declaring she has broken her rule about keeping her love life private because she's " "so happy".

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I’m tearing up! It’s so crazy. I must be jet-lagged. She’s just the most amazing person I’ve ever met.

"Honestly, the most kind-hearted person. I’m super in love and I’m super happy. I’ve always been really private about my personal life, but it’s hard not to talk about her because I’m so happy."

She added: "It’s just when you know, you know ... Love is love. You fall in love with who you fall in love with. It’s never seemed more complicated than that."

Lily-Rose - who is the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis - previously insisted she thinks it is "important to protect" her private life because she has been raised to keep certain aspects of her life to herself.

Speaking to Natalie Portman for Interview magazine, she said: "I’ve grown up being taught that your private life and your inner life is so precious, and that it really needs to be protected.

"Because in this business, and especially today with social media and how much access we have to each other, it’s important to protect that inner life.

"And to me, when you go on set is the only time you let that out. You have all your super-private feelings in your backpack, and you go to work and the scene starts and you let it out."

She went on to add: "I also think it’s important for me to, when I’m not shooting or promoting something, have a very normal life. You and I have always connected about that. I love going to the butcher and the grocery store and having dinner at my friends’ houses ...

"Those things are always going to be the center of my life. Even if I’m working really hard, those things will never lose their value. That’s when things get dangerous, when you don’t see those things as valuable anymore."