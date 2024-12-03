Lily-Rose Depp thinks it is "important to protect" her private life.

The 25-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis - has been raised to keep certain aspects of her life to herself, especially in an age of social media.

Speaking to Natalie Portman for Interview magazine, she said: "I’ve grown up being taught that your private life and your inner life is so precious, and that it really needs to be protected.

"Because in this business, and especially today with social media and how much access we have to each other, it’s important to protect that inner life. And to me, when you go on set is the only time you let that out. You have all your super-private feelings in your backpack, and you go to work and the scene starts and you let it out."

The 'Nosferatu' star - who has been dating rapper 070 Shake since early 2023 - also tries to live a "normal life" whenever she is not working on a project or promoting a film she has been in.

She said: "But I also think it’s important for me to, when I’m not shooting or promoting something, have a very normal life. You and I have always connected about that. I love going to the butcher and the grocery store and having dinner at my friends’ houses. Or, having a lazy morning with my boyfriend. Those things are always going to be the center of my life. Even if I’m working really hard, those things will never lose their value. That’s when things get dangerous, when you don’t see those things as valuable anymore."