Linda Hamilton doesn't enjoy being praised

The 68-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Max Martini, Brianna Hildebrand, LaMonica Garrett, and Michael Irby in Osiris, the new sci-fi action film, and Linda has confessed to feeling uncomfortable with the praise she's received in recent times.

The actress - who previously played Sarah Connor in The Terminator film franchise - told People: "[I'm] standing at craft services and somebody goes, 'Oh my God, you're Linda Hamilton. I didn't know you were on this movie. You're a legend. You're an icon'. These words come out and I'm like, 'No, no, no. I'm just playing one.'"

Linda appreciates the praise but it doesn't always sit well with her, with the actress describing herself as an "introvert".

She said: "I think I have a theory that we all want to stand out or we want to disappear, and I'm more of the 'I want to disappear.'"

Linda previously admitted to being at peace with her reputation for playing heroic characters.

The actress explained that although she didn't intend to become an action star, she doesn't have any problems with her reputation either.

She told UPI: "It's not what I started out to do as a career.

"As actors, we just do the part and, if we do it well, then people will assign us certain attributes and then that just keeps going."

Linda explained that she's actually learned a lot about herself through starring in so many action films.

She said: "All of the things I have had to create on film have informed me about myself, too. It took years and years and years and years before I finally went, 'I am a bad***!'"

Linda stars in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and she relished being part of the hit Netflix show.

Speaking about her role on the show, Linda said: "I cannot give one thing away. It's a show that I enjoyed watching. They have created such an incredible world that the [real] world is in love with."