Lindsay Arnold was banned from weighing herself as a child.

Lindsay Arnold was banned from weighing herself

The 31-year-old dancer and her three younger sisters weren't allowed to step on the scales during their younger years.

The TV star explained on TikTok: "We were never allowed to weigh ourselves. We did not own a scales.

"I literally think the first time I weighed myself, it was probably when I was 19 or 20 and moved out of the house and I was at a hotel and there was a random scale there and I did it."

Lindsay is now "grateful" that her parents were so strict in their approach.

She said: "I’m really, really grateful for that. It felt like it helped me so much with body image growing up and even just now."

Lindsay still doesn't concern herself with her weight.

The dancer explained: "I do not feel like your weight is a proper depiction of your true health."

Earlier this year, Lindsay revealed that she tries to instil confidence into her children.

The dancer - who has daughters Sage, four, and June, two, with husband Samuel Cusick - wants her children to follow their own passions in life.

She told E! News: "I will never make my children do something they don't want to do.

"The only thing I care about is them finding things that they're passionate about and help them feel confident in themselves. Because for me, dance is what made me who I am. And so, watching that happen for them is so special."

Lindsay is determined to not put too much pressure on her kids, either.

She explained: "I think that's something that I've been very conscious to help them understand and to not put that pressure on them. And I know everyone in my family is on board with that. If anything, so far, I feel like it's been such a really cool propelling factor for them."

Lindsay is also intent on enjoying the stresses and strains of motherhood.

Asked what advice she'd offer to new moms, Lindsay replied: "Enjoy the sleepless nights. Enjoy the frustration, enjoy the hard, because one day you will look back and reminisce and wish for those sleepless nights again."