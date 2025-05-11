Lindsay Arnold is determined to instil confidence in her children.

Lindsay Arnold wants her kids to feel confident

The 31-year-old dancer - who has daughters Sage, four, and June, two, with husband Samuel Cusick - has revealed that she wants her children to follow their passions in life.

Lindsay - who previously appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' - told E! News: "I will never make my children do something they don't want to do.

"The only thing I care about is them finding things that they're passionate about and help them feel confident in themselves. Because for me, dance is what made me who I am. And so, watching that happen for them is so special."

Lindsay is determined to not put too much pressure on her kids, either.

The TV star explained: "I think that's something that I've been very conscious to help them understand and to not put that pressure on them. And I know everyone in my family is on board with that. If anything, so far, I feel like it's been such a really cool propelling factor for them."

Lindsay is relishing the experience of watching her kids grow and evolve.

The dancer - who has been married to Samuel since 2015 - is also eager to cherish the time she's spending with her children.

She said: "My favourite part is watching them grow.

"I always tell people, you'll be in a phase and you're like, ‘This is the best age. This is so fun.’ And then they grow up, and you're like, ‘Wait, no, this is so fun.’ Every single phase of life with your kids is so special and unique.

"You're not going to get that back. I feel like that is also probably the hardest is making sure that you're so present all the time even in the difficult moments because one day those won't be there anymore, and you'll miss them."

Lindsay is even intent on enjoying the stresses and strains of motherhood.

Asked what advice she'd offer to new moms, Lindsay replied: "Enjoy the sleepless nights. Enjoy the frustration, enjoy the hard, because one day you will look back and reminisce and wish for those sleepless nights again."