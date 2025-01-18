Lindsay Arnold doesn't have any regrets about quitting Hollywood.

Lindsay Arnold is loving life in Utah

The 31-year-old dancer - who is best known for her appearances on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' - walked away from Hollywood in 2022, and Lindsay has insisted that she doesn't have any regrets about the move.

Lindsay - who has Sage, four, and June, two, with her husband Samuel Cusick - explained to PEOPLE: "A lot of my priorities and where I wanted to spend my time ... it just shifted.

"My mindset shifted. Time goes ten times faster when you have kids, and I just know that this time is so precious and something that you don't get back."

Lindsay felt "ready" to embark on the next chapter of her life when decided to quit Hollywood.

The dancer reflected: "I did want to have a sense of accomplishment within the show knowing that, ‘Okay, if we do have kids and I don't come back, do I feel like I fulfilled what I hope to do?’ I did feel like I was at that point.

"We honestly were probably past the point of being ready. We were like, ‘Okay, we really want this now,’ and I'm glad we waited for that time because it felt so right for us."

Lindsay never "loved or embraced Hollywood" and she's now loving her new life in Utah.

She shared: "Loved everything about what [Hollywood] offered to me, what it did for my career, what I was able to do out there, but I was actually always the pro that, in between seasons, [who] would sneak back to Utah to be with my family.

"This has always been where I know I want to raise my family."